Bernard Kalb, a journalist and Reliable Sources founding co-host with over six decades of experience covering news, has died. He was 100. Kalb died Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Md. from complications following a fall, The Washington Post first reported. He began his career in the ’40s writing for The New York Times after serving in the Army at the end of World War II. After working as a correspondent covering world news, he transitioned to TV, covering global news for CBS News. Later, he followed his brother, Marvin Kalb to NBC News, where they collaborated on an early biography...

27 MINUTES AGO