Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Bernard Kalb, Reliable Sources Co-Host and Journalist, Dead at 100
Bernard Kalb, a journalist and Reliable Sources founding co-host with over six decades of experience covering news, has died. He was 100. Kalb died Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Md. from complications following a fall, The Washington Post first reported. He began his career in the ’40s writing for The New York Times after serving in the Army at the end of World War II. After working as a correspondent covering world news, he transitioned to TV, covering global news for CBS News. Later, he followed his brother, Marvin Kalb to NBC News, where they collaborated on an early biography...
Letter to Colorado governor highlights growing frustration with migrant crisis
As President Biden prepared to visit the southern border on Sunday, the mayors of two of the largest cities in the country called out Colorado for bussing migrants to their cities.
