Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?

For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL

As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Has Desmond Ridder shown enough to start in 2023?

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction

A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago

The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Coach Says This Season Was A 'Professional Failure'

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of repeating their Super Bowl victory. However, the Rams will end the season with one of the worst records in the NFL. It was a disastrous season that saw the team fight through numerous injuries - including to star players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
chatsports.com

Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Not according to plan

What kind of witchcraft do they have going in Boston, anyway?. An expansion classic for next year. The Swedes won their game on a very late shorthanded goal. Good for them; ouch for Finland. The St. Louis Blues are not having a great season healthwise.
chatsports.com

NFL picks, Week 18

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
chatsports.com

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills

It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
chatsports.com

The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals

What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...

