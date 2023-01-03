Read full article on original website
Bill would allow pregnant minors to consent to health-care treatment
A Democrat bill to allow minor girls to consent to pregnancy-related health care without a parent’s permission secured a first hearing by committee members in the Ohio House of Representatives in the waning days of the current legislative session. Filed as House Bill 355, the measure would permit a...
Religious freedom protects Wicca, too
Herbert Dettmer asked for candles, salt and a small statue so he could continue to practice his beliefs while he was incarcerated in Virginia in the early 1980s. He was denied access to these items — considered prison contraband — even though similar items were allowed in other religious ceremonies performed by prison chaplains.
