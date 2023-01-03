ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin collapses, Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game suspended indefinitely

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2314LG_0k1XTA0v00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the first quarter of the Bills’ showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was transported to a local level-one trauma center where he is listed in critical condition.

After a lengthy delay in which both teams returned to their locker rooms, the NFL indefinitely postponed the Week 17 contest.

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, returned to his feet, then collapsed back to the turf. Trainers performed on-field CPR before he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital.

Officials reportedly prodded Buffalo and the Bengals to retake the field after a five-minute break. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor conferred with Bills colleague Sean McDermott, and the game went into a broadcast delay soon after.

Both the Bills and Bengals have qualified for the AFC bracket of the 2023 NFL playoffs, though Monday night’s game would have had an effect on postseason seeding. That, of course, is of little consequence to players dealing with the fact one of their own is in critical condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy