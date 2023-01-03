The NFL had a Player die on the field in 1971 and they played the game on. You would think the NFL would learn from that experience and choose to do it differently. This injury is different. Players are different these days. It shouldn't take an hour to postpone a game. Especially when it is obvious of the severity of the injured player. The decision should have been made in at least half the time. That way the team could go to the hospital to support the family as they wait.
the reason the NFL waited to call this game off is because they wanted to see what the hospital had to say about this player when they got the news that he was in bad shape that is when they decided to call the game off
It's always easiest to say what should have been done when you're not the one having to respond.We are quick to react. We all at the time didn't know why they waited to respond. The core lesson or result is that they did respond accordingly, no matter how it came about, it occurred. How about focusing on that instead of fueling negative energy.
