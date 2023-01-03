The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) invites applications for its Nike Community Impact Fund. The fund enables Nike employees to work with OCF to award at least $550,000 each year to nonprofits and schools in the metropolitan Portland region, the northern Willamette Valley, and southwest Washington to give youth positive experiences in sports and physical activity and advance healthier, supportive, and more inclusive communities.

