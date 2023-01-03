ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Trump tax returns show former president was subject to $10,000 SALT cap — but experts say he may have sidestepped the limit

Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement

The nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending package that just passed includes a number of changes to retirement plans. It raises the age at which people are required to start taking money out of their 401(k)s, it increases the amount that older workers are allowed to contribute to their accounts – and it includes new tax incentives for low-income people to contribute to retirement plans.
Cleveland.com

4 reasons your tax refund will likely be smaller in 2023

It’s highly likely your tax refund will be smaller in 2023, the Internal Revenue Service is warning, as pandemic-era programs continue to expire. Some tax credits that boosted refund bottom lines since 2020 are returning to 2019 levels. This means affected taxpayers will likely receive a “significantly smaller refund” compared to the previous tax years, the IRS said. The changes mostly involve the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit, as well as deductions allowed for charitable contributions.
Daily Beast

Trump’s Taxes Are the Best Case Yet for Putting Him in Prison

Don’t let the cynics who know little about our tax system trick you into thinking there was nothing all that new or important in the six years of Donald Trump’s taxes released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. In fact, even if some of it was...
KRQE News 13

Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help people with rent relief and utility assistance during COVID, could be ending fairly soon. According to the state’s website, the program has officially stopped accepting applications as of January 1. The money, coming from the federal government under the Federal CARES Act, is running […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Atlantic

The Greatest Tax System in the World

If one thing unites all Americans, it’s the conviction that paying taxes is a pain. Even those like myself who don’t mind contributing their fair share to keep seniors off the street hate having to fill out all of the paperwork, especially if our taxes are complicated. The Tax Foundation estimates that filling out tax forms eats up 6.5 billion hours of work a year, for an economic cost of something like $313 billion. There’s a better way—but for depressing reasons, the United States probably won’t take it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The New York Times

Congress Is Considering Financial Help for Parents. Here Are Details.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) advocates extending the child tax credit at a rally in Washinfton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) None of the family policies the Biden administration has wanted — an expanded child allowance, paid family leave or subsidized child care — have come to pass. Now, with less than a month before the new Congress starts, Democrats are trying once more to push through one of them: the expanded child allowance.

