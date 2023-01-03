Read full article on original website
Foyt team completes engineering and management overhaul
A.J. Foyt Racing heads into the new season with a number of key personnel changes to its two-car NTT IndyCar Series operation for veteran Santino Ferrucci and rookie Benjamin Pedersen. An offseason spent pursuing championship-winning race engineer Michael Cannon to reunite with Ferrucci was successful; the Canadian will lead Foyt’s...
McLaren set for February F1 launch
McLaren will hold a team launch ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season on February 13 — the same day as Aston Martin. Aston confirmed its launch date prior to Christmas, with the team unveiling its car at its Silverstone factory that is currently under development. With that event due to take place during the afternoon, McLaren has now announced it will be launching on the same day.
F1 rift growing as Ben Sulayem hits back at Andretti Cadillac reactions
A rift between Formula 1 and the FIA appears to be growing after the governing body’s president Mohammed Ben Sulayem hit out at what he believes to be “adverse reaction” to Andretti Cadillac’s desire to enter F1. Andretti Global and General Motors announced they would be...
Grenier joins Skeen at Team Korthoff Motorsports for IMSA GTD
Following last year’s impressive first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD run, Team Korthoff Motorsports, will have Mike Skeen returning to the driver seat of the No. 32 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the full season, joined by Mercedes-AMG ace Mikael Grenier. Despite his performance last season, Stevan McAleer, who finished third in the GTD points, is out of the ride after being promoted from Silver to Gold in the FIA Driver Categorization.
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: More, more, more
The LMDh cars that comprise the new GTP class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship are more complicated than their predecessors, as has been well discussed. The hybrid systems and the accompanying intertwined components translate not only to more engineering — especially on the electronics side — from the outset, but new areas of expertise within the teams running the cars. For most of the teams, it’s meant growth in the number of personnel.
Kellymoss confirms two full-season IMSA GTD entries, driver lineup
Kellymoss with Riley will run two Porsches for the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD competition. Joining the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R — previously announced as Michelin Endurance Cup only but now a full-season program — is the No. 91 for Alan Metni and Kay van Berlo. Jaxon Evans and Julien Andlauer will join the duo for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Loeb continues Dakar comeback charge with Stage 8 win
The Dakar Rally has reached its midway Rest Day following eight grueling stages through Saudi Arabia. Despite hostile weather conditions we’ve still had over 2,500 kilometers/ of racing against the clock and a truckload of dramatic stories along the way. BRX’s Sebastien Loeb won today’s eighth stage by 2m11s...
Audi challenge falters as Dakar reroutes throw curves on Stage 6
Thursday’s stage of the Dakar Rally required the competitors to think on their feet. A shortened special stage, forced by recent heavy flooding in the Al Duwadimi region of Saudi Arabia, brought new troubles to some but paid dividends for others. Taking things in his stride was car race...
Guthrie takes another stage win on Dakar Stage 7
While Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally was cancelled for bikes and quads, there was no break for the competitors on four wheels as cars, trucks and side-by-sides departed Riyadh for Al Duwadimi on Saturday. Adding to the challenge of the 333km/207-mile route was time-limited assistance at the finish line before the convoy proceeded to a marathon bivouac.
