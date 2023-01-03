Read full article on original website
Twice as Nice
The Atheneum Hotel in Greektown was the site of the 2022 Holiday Party for the Wolverine Bar Association and the D. Augustus Straker Bar Association on December 14. In the top photo are board members of the Straker Bar, including (l-r) Past President Michael Hall of Michael Everett Hall Law, Nicole Huddleston of the Detroit Justice Center, Chastity Youngblood of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Treasurer Renita Forrest of Forrest Law, President-elect Tanisha Davis of Tanisha M. Davis Attorney at Law, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kameshia Gant, President Ponce Clay of Clay Law, A.J. Hamilton of the Detroit Justice Center, Carlton Watson of DTE Energy, Mikai Green of Greenlaw Virtual Intellectual Property, and Vassal Johnson of the Law Offices of Vassal N. Johnson II.
Daily Briefs
The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
SADO seeks summer legal and mitigation interns
The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office (SADO) seeks first and second-year law students committed to public service, racial equity, and social justice to join its Summer Internship Program. SADO provides representation to poor people who appeal their state criminal convictions and those sentenced to juvenile life without parole in resentencing...
$5.8 million in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Detroit
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $2.8 million in brownfield grants and loans for redevelopment of four contaminated properties in city of Detroit, and approved just over $3 million in brownfield tax increment financing for related environmental costs. Overall, in 2022 EGLE provided $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide.
At a Glance ...
The National Center for State Courts will present the webinar “Implementing a Plan — Backlog Reduction” on Monday, January 9, beginning at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators Rapid Response Team continues its Backlog Reduction Workshop series.The workshop, the third installment in the webinar series, is being offered with the support of the State Justice Institute.
Whitmer declares January as Radon Action Month
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 2023 as Radon Action Month in Michigan, and she encourages all Michigan residents to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. A person cannot see, smell, or taste radon, and there are no short-term side effects...
Judge to discuss parent representation Feb. 7
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on “The 10 Commandments of Parent Representation” Tuesday, February 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. This training is designed to provide practical tips from a judicial perspective on how to establish a...
SBAM launches streamlined insurance, compliance and HR solutions for small businesses
To make offering employee benefits and administrative needs easier and more affordable, the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) on Thursday launched Harmony, its consolidated services for insurance, compliance and HR solutions. Harmony encompasses all the insurance, compliance and human resources that small businesses need to be successful. Under the...
National Roundup
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s arrival in...
