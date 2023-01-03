CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh’s strategy, which he described on Friday as a two-game plan, could pay off now that the Ravens and Bengals are set for a rematch in Cincinnati next week in the first round of the AFC playoffs. “We did what’s best for our team and our season,” Harbaugh said. The Ravens are still without star quarterback Lamar Jackson and placed Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, on the inactive list along with running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marcus Peters.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO