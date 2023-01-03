Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake
Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business. The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with... The post Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh’s strategy, which he described on Friday as a two-game plan, could pay off now that the Ravens and Bengals are set for a rematch in Cincinnati next week in the first round of the AFC playoffs. “We did what’s best for our team and our season,” Harbaugh said. The Ravens are still without star quarterback Lamar Jackson and placed Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, on the inactive list along with running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marcus Peters.
Dave Hyde: As Dolphins turn to Buffalo, question remains if they can turn to Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa stood by the locker room door with a smile and handshake as his Miami Dolphins teammates came off the field. This was late Sunday afternoon, and this was their season’s moment, a goal they all chased, and the emotional cocktail of making the playoffs was evident. Coach Mike McDaniel awarded game balls to every player after beating the New York Jets, 11-6. A group of defensive ...
Bill Campbell, Former Red Sox All-Star, Dies at 74
The former reliever led the league in saves during the 1977 season. Former MLB reliever Bill Campbell died on Friday following a battle with cancer at the age of 74, per multiple reports. Campbell played 15 years in the major leagues, primarily with the Twins and Red Sox. During his...
NFL World Reacts to Bears’ Clinching No. 1 Pick in 2023 Draft
Chicago was a big winner in Week 18 despite ending the season with a 3–14 record. View the original article to see embedded media. The biggest winner of Week 18, at least among teams not headed to the playoffs, is undoubtedly the Bears. Chicago lost its season finale, 29–13,...
