Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
iowa.media
Ronnie Dean Swigert of West Des Moines
Ronnie Dean Swigert, 71, of West Des Moines passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Ronnie was born Sept. 4, 1951, at the city hospital in Sheldon, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Muriel (Grimm) Swigert. His family lived in Sheldon...
iowa.media
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
iowa.media
PHS’s Gavin Hegstrom signs with Simpson College
Perry High School senior Gavin Hegstrom of Perry participated in a Celebratory Signing Ceremony this week with Simpson College. Hegstrom will attend Simpson College in Indianola in the fall and will play football for the Simpson Storm. Simpson hired Reed Hoskins in December as the new head coach of the...
iowa.media
Iowa counties’ records inaccessible in wake of suspected cyberattack
A computer system used by some Iowa counties appears to have been hacked over the holidays and has yet to be fully restored. (Photo Bill Hinton/Getty Images) A computer system used by some of Iowa’s county recorders appears to have been hacked over the holidays and has yet to be restored to full operational status.
iowa.media
New Superintendent Selected for Ogden School District
OGDEN, Iowa—After a comprehensive statewide search, the Ogden Board of Education is. pleased to announce that Joshua Heyer has been hired as the next superintendent of schools. for the Ogden Community School District. Mr. Heyer is a career educator with experience working in the Waukee, Johnston, Saydel and Winterset...
iowa.media
Hopkins begins work as supervisor
Dennis Hopkins began his term as county supervisor Tuesday as the three-member board started the year with routine, annual action plus some additional work on other items. Hopkins was elected in November to replace Ron Riley who chose last year not to run for re-election. Last week, county treasurer Kelly...
iowa.media
Jayette wrestlers to host home meet Monday
The Perry High School Jayette wrestling team will host Colfax-Mingo High School and Norwalk High School in a home meet set for Monday, Jan. 9 at the PHS gym. Wrestling will start at 6 p.m. and consist of three duals. Senior wrestlers will be recognized in a ceremony. “Please help...
iowa.media
CORRECTION: Monday meet canceled for Jayettes; Friday tourney on
ThePerryNews.com has learned that the Perry High School Jayette wrestling team has canceled its Monday meet but will instead host a tournament on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the PHS gym. Friday’s wrestling will start at 5 p.m., following following senior recognition for wrestlers and cheerleaders. “Please...
iowa.media
Southbound bald eagles feed in shallow Raccoon River near Perry
About two dozens bald eagles have been fishing in the shallow open water of the Raccoon River near the Perry boat ramp. The birds are fishing in the shallow open water where the river is not frozen, a respite in their southern migration. Some of the birds appear to be...
iowa.media
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 250th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
iowa.media
Call for Applications – Athene Black & Brown Business Summit Nonprofit Fundraiser
WEST DES MONES, IA (THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2023) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) announced that applications are now open through January 27, 2023, for nonprofit 501©3 organizations who help to support social justice programming in Greater Des Moines Iowa. Fundraising efforts held in...
iowa.media
Property evaluations moving through county
Union County Assessor told her conference board Thursday the residential evaluation project is nearly finished with Afton. “It is going very well,” she said. “They started in Creston in July and finished in late November. At the same time they moved to Afton and are almost done.” Schaefer has said the intent is to get information so everyone’s property is assessed “fairly and equally.”
iowa.media
Test your dwelling for lung-cancer-causing radon gas
Not everything that is natural is healthful for us. Take radon, for instance, a colorless, tasteless and odorless gas naturally present in the ground. It’s also the second-leading cause of lung cancer. Iowa has an especially high incidence of radon. Radon is formed by the breaking down of uranium...
iowa.media
Armed Perry man arrested after tussling with police
An armed Perry man was arrested Saturday after being wrestled to the ground by Perry police officers. Dakota Wylie Armstrong, 29, of 1715 Vine St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts-firearm. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of...
iowa.media
Chamber draws new ticket numbers
Red (ticket)- 683454 for $500. Please go to the Chamber office to claim the prize.
Comments / 0