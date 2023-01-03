Union County Assessor told her conference board Thursday the residential evaluation project is nearly finished with Afton. “It is going very well,” she said. “They started in Creston in July and finished in late November. At the same time they moved to Afton and are almost done.” Schaefer has said the intent is to get information so everyone’s property is assessed “fairly and equally.”

UNION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO