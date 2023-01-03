ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr.

William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 3, 1962 as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
Warren handles Point Pleasant in TSL debut

VINCENT — Well past the halfway point of the regular season, Warren’s extremely youthful roster showed the poise in a tight fourth quarter Friday night at the Warren Coliseum. In their debut as a member of the Twin State League, the Warriors shook off a pesky Point Pleasant...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

