William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 3, 1962 as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.

