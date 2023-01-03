ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia examines business growth county by county

CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fight looms over possible tax cuts in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the West Virginia Legislature convenes next week, one of the biggest battles will be over tax cuts. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already said he will propose the largest tax cut in state history, but did not give specifics. The state’s budget surplus is nearly $1 billion. One of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wiproud.com

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
WTAP

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: Fair housing in West Virginia – y'all should mean all

Most West Virginians consider themselves good neighbors, hard workers, family-oriented and overall warm and welcoming folks. Despite this good nature, West Virginia ranked lowest on a scale of social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. This nationwide ranking was part of a study conducted by UCLA Law’s Williams Institute in 2021 on the impact of stigma and discrimination on members of the LGBTQ+ community.
COLORADO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th

PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor's veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Legislative hopes and fears

West Virginia’s political season is nearly upon us. In fact, I’m writing this before I head to Charleston to spend a little time with lawmakers and other public officials in preparation for this year’s legislative session, during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead. Gov. Jim...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Big Plans: Tax reform will take teamwork

Gov. Jim Justice is a skilled politician. He knows exactly what he’s doing when, a week before the speech, he lets slip that his State of the State address will include some big plans. “I want everybody to stay close and tuned in to what we say that night,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

