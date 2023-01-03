Read full article on original website
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
Fight looms over possible tax cuts in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the West Virginia Legislature convenes next week, one of the biggest battles will be over tax cuts. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already said he will propose the largest tax cut in state history, but did not give specifics. The state’s budget surplus is nearly $1 billion. One of […]
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
PEIA, teacher’s aides near top of West Virginia legislative agenda
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We are now just five days away from the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session and the agenda is becoming very clear. We knew some of the big issues, but now we are getting some last minute surprises. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the West Virginia Press Association and the AARP hosted […]
West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
With huge state surplus, West Virginia reform group wants social services and community needs met first
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the West Virginia legislature about to convene for its session this month, a grassroots reform group is taking the pulse of eastern panhandle residents. The non-profit Center for Budget and Public Policy has been holding town meetings and public forums about the state’s $1 billion surplus. It is […]
Op-ed: Fair housing in West Virginia – y’all should mean all
Most West Virginians consider themselves good neighbors, hard workers, family-oriented and overall warm and welcoming folks. Despite this good nature, West Virginia ranked lowest on a scale of social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. This nationwide ranking was part of a study conducted by UCLA Law’s Williams Institute in 2021 on the impact of stigma and discrimination on members of the LGBTQ+ community.
U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th
PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
West Virginia annual pay increases 6.1%, doesn’t even match inflation
A recent report said that the average pay increase for West Virginians did not keep up with the rate of inflation, the highest the state has seen in years.
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
Legislative hopes and fears
West Virginia’s political season is nearly upon us. In fact, I’m writing this before I head to Charleston to spend a little time with lawmakers and other public officials in preparation for this year’s legislative session, during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead. Gov. Jim...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
Nonprofit opens to help women in West Virginia
On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Big Plans: Tax reform will take teamwork
Gov. Jim Justice is a skilled politician. He knows exactly what he’s doing when, a week before the speech, he lets slip that his State of the State address will include some big plans. “I want everybody to stay close and tuned in to what we say that night,”...
