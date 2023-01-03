Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Julie Marie Button
Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA. the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co owner with her husband of Button Plumbing and at one time had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, Ohio.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr.
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 3, 1962 as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department schedules family planning clinics
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced family planning clinics for Roane and Wirt Counties. Family planning services include pregnancy testing; information for those trying to achieve pregnancy; medical history; physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams; laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases; contraceptive supplies; education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up
PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Dunham Harter Jr.
William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baby Girl from Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baby Girl! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Baby Girl is a seven-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 37 lbs. She is dog, cat, and children friendly who loves to go on walks!. She also loves the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department
MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Braeden Kent Harpool
Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civil suits
PARKERSBURG — The following civil suits were filed in the office of the Wood County Circuit Clerk between Oct. 1-26: * Carly Holdren v. Margaret E. Matlack. * James R. Lilly Jr. and Lisa E. Lilly, individually and as husband and wife, v. Charles Buckalew and Noah R. Buckalew.
WTAP
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
Comments / 0