Julie Marie Button
Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Pittsfield, MA. the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell. She was co owner with her husband of Button Plumbing and at one time had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, Ohio.
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Parkersburg, WV, son of Connie Matlack Johnson and the late Seldon R. Johnson. Mark is survived by his mother, Connie; 2 brothers, Keith (Shoma) Johnson and Clay (Kelli...
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
George W. Amos
George W. Amos, 70, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on Friday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, New Matamoras with David Beaver officiating. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
William Dunham Harter Jr.
William Dunham Harter Jr., 60, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Braeden Kent Harpool
Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.
Civil suits
PARKERSBURG — The following civil suits were filed in the office of the Wood County Circuit Clerk between Oct. 1-26: * Carly Holdren v. Margaret E. Matlack. * James R. Lilly Jr. and Lisa E. Lilly, individually and as husband and wife, v. Charles Buckalew and Noah R. Buckalew.
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
Flow of the Spirit Conference with nationally known speaker Joel Reichlin, founder of Real Love Ministries and assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Cleveland, will be held at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive. The schedule is: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, two sessions...
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
Picture This: Biztec LLC, Kanawha Elementary School Partner Up
PARKERSBURG – Biztec LLC and Kanawha Elementary School are the latest Partners in Education in Wood County. The program through the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley with Wood County Schools recognizes education is collaboration between schools and communities, schools are an integral part of every community and a key element in economic growth and everyone has a stake in quality education. From left, Assistant Principal Cindy Oxender, Biztec marketing Manager Emily Sams, Principal Matt Null, Chamber President and CEO Jill Parsons and Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education. For more information in becoming a Partner in Education with a local school in the Mid-Ohio Valley, email info@movchamber.org. (Photo Provided)
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 30-Jan. 2:. * William Paul Fluharty, no address given, was arraigned on a fugitive warrant out of Washington County on a charge of felony larceny. He was held on no bond. * Justin Paul Flanagan, no...
Reward increased in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Rewards for information leading to the location and return of a missing Vienna woman and the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance have increased to a combined $65,000. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, told him the additional...
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
Look Back: Reporter’s scribbles continue
(continued from last week) When 24-year-old Tommy Smith of Clarksburg, and the west coast, began his trip over the Atlantic last week [early June 1939], flying a four-cylinder plane, he wasn’t doing anything reckless or on the spur of the moment. One of the hodge-podges of facts finally gathered concerning his flight, it develops that young Smith had planned the trip for several months, carefully and level-headedly.
U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th
PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
Shriners donate money to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy department
MARIETTA — The Marietta Shrine Club has donated another $6,000 to the Memorial Health System’s Department of Pediatric Therapy, surpassing $125,000 in contributions made since 1993. The first gift from the Shriners helped pediatric therapy build a playground that helped better engage patients and promote a positive atmosphere...
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
Claypoole breaks school record, South boys and PHS girls take Patriot Invitational victories
PARKERSBURG — What Jordan Claypoole did in the pool during Saturday’s Parkersburg South Patriot Invitation was aptly put by one of her teammates after they won the 400 freestyle relay. “That was amazing,” her teammate continued to say to the South parents in the stands after Claypoole gave...
