I don’t like drafting this post anymore than you’re going to like reading it but to quote the great Marshawn Lynch “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” We here at Hammer and Rails know how ugly that game was. We know how hard it was to watch, and we know how much you don’t want to re-live it. However, however, I am contractually obligated to continue to force feed content down your gullets as long as your mouths are open and from where I sit you all look pretty hungry.

1 DAY AGO