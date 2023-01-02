ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Paullina South O'Brien earns solid win over Akron-Westfield 46-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Paullina South O'Brien spurred past Akron-Westfield 46-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Last season, Paullina South O'Brien and Akron-Westfield squared off with January 21, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season.
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City S.C. East flies high over Fort Dodge 75-34

Sioux City S.C. East dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-34 win over Fort Dodge in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 5.
