Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center to host first Iowa girls wrestling Super Regionals on Jan. 27
SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host two of the eight "Super Regionals" for girls high school wrestlers to qualify for the first sanctioned state tournament. The regionals will start simulataneously at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27. High school girls have been wrestling on boys teams for decades....
Sioux City Journal
Paullina South O'Brien earns solid win over Akron-Westfield 46-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Paullina South O'Brien spurred past Akron-Westfield 46-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Last season, Paullina South O'Brien and Akron-Westfield squared off with January 21, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season. For results, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic sinks South Sioux City with solid showing 81-66
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop South Sioux City 81-66 on January 5 in Nebraska boys high school basketball. The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and South Sioux City played in a 69-66 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East flies high over Fort Dodge 75-34
Sioux City S.C. East dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-34 win over Fort Dodge in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City Dakota Valley wins tense tussle with LeMars 60-55
A sigh of relief filled the air in North Sioux City Dakota Valley's locker room after a trying 60-55 test with LeMars on January 5 in South Dakota boys high school basketball action. Last season, North Sioux City Dakota Valley and LeMars faced off on January 6, 2022 at North...
