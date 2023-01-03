ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Failed Foodies carjacking suspect sought in South Boston

Boston Police have released photos of a guy they say attacked somebody outside Foodies, 230 West Broadway and tried but failed to get away with the person's car, around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. He's described as either a light-skinned Black man or a white Hispanic man, mid to late...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

CDC says Suffolk County at high Covid-19 risk again

The Boston Public Health Commission relays the news, based on growing numbers of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop. Also at high numbers: Covid-19 viral particles in sewage at the MWRA's Deer Island plant, which has become a predictor of new cases in the coming couple of weeks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
universalhub.com

UMass Boston to require indoor masking again

UMass Boston announced today that masks will be required in all campus buildings and buses - and large outdoor gatherings - starting Monday. The university cited today's shift of Suffolk County from moderate to high Covid-19 transmission risk:. While on-campus transmission has remained low and our very highly vaccinated population...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

DCR knocks down long shuttered recreational area for kids with disabilities in Stony Brook Reservation

With Angelo Scaccia no longer in power to block its removal, DCR has taken down what was once a state-of-the-art play area for kids with disabilities but which over the decades after its closure had turned into a bunker used mainly by local graffiti artists to highlight their skills and drug addicts to shoot up, as Jake discovered on a walk in Stony Brook Reservation today.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

North End to get new community center

Mayor Wu and state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz this week announced the city will build a new community center next to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street. The state is giving the city $25 million toward the roughly $50 million to $60 million project, which will include modernizing the current Nazzaro Community Center for continued community use.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy