Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Related
universalhub.com
Man charged, again, as East Boston key monster who likes to walk around East Boston keying cars
Boston Police report Santos Moscoso, 47, of East Boston, was arrested at 74 Sumner St. on Thursday on 38 counts of willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200. WBZ reports he was specifically accused of walking up and down Bremen Street, keying more than three dozen cars. Police are...
universalhub.com
Failed Foodies carjacking suspect sought in South Boston
Boston Police have released photos of a guy they say attacked somebody outside Foodies, 230 West Broadway and tried but failed to get away with the person's car, around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. He's described as either a light-skinned Black man or a white Hispanic man, mid to late...
universalhub.com
CDC says Suffolk County at high Covid-19 risk again
The Boston Public Health Commission relays the news, based on growing numbers of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop. Also at high numbers: Covid-19 viral particles in sewage at the MWRA's Deer Island plant, which has become a predictor of new cases in the coming couple of weeks.
universalhub.com
UMass Boston to require indoor masking again
UMass Boston announced today that masks will be required in all campus buildings and buses - and large outdoor gatherings - starting Monday. The university cited today's shift of Suffolk County from moderate to high Covid-19 transmission risk:. While on-campus transmission has remained low and our very highly vaccinated population...
universalhub.com
DCR knocks down long shuttered recreational area for kids with disabilities in Stony Brook Reservation
With Angelo Scaccia no longer in power to block its removal, DCR has taken down what was once a state-of-the-art play area for kids with disabilities but which over the decades after its closure had turned into a bunker used mainly by local graffiti artists to highlight their skills and drug addicts to shoot up, as Jake discovered on a walk in Stony Brook Reservation today.
universalhub.com
North End to get new community center
Mayor Wu and state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz this week announced the city will build a new community center next to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street. The state is giving the city $25 million toward the roughly $50 million to $60 million project, which will include modernizing the current Nazzaro Community Center for continued community use.
universalhub.com
Somebody keeps forging Boston Medical Center checks and the hospital is getting tired of it
Boston Medical Center yesterday sued a series of as yet unknown "John Does" for repeatedly forging and trying to cash hospital checks - sometimes successfully - over the past couple of years. In a racketeering and fraud suit against "John Does 1-10" filed in US District Court in Boston, the...
universalhub.com
Dorchester man charged with shooting woman on bus outside Andrew station
Transit Police report arresting Dason Alves, 33, of Dorchester, for shooting a woman on a T bus near Andrew station on Dec. 30. Alves was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous firearm violations, police say. Innocent, etc.
universalhub.com
Man had loaded AK47, handgun in Dorchester apartment when arrested on drug charges, police say
Boston Police report Distict C-6 (South Boston) drug-unit officers and FBI agents armed with three search warrants, raided an apartment at 15 Boyden St. on Friday and seized fentanyl, crack and meth along with an AK-47 loaded with 28 rounds and a firearm loaded with seven rounds. Kevin Wallace, 43,...
Comments / 0