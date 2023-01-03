ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

PHOTOS: Steelers miss postseason, but beat Browns and finish season with 9-8 record

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin focuses before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium displays a 'Love for Damar' message in honor of Damar Hamlin on Jan. 8th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native, Central Catholic graduate, and Buffalo Bills safety, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on Monday during a game in Cincinnati. Steelers running back Najee Harris fumbles the football while attempting to leap into the endzone against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8th, 2023...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake

Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business. The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with... The post Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Packers at full strength for season-defining matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It’s all hands on deck for the Packers on Sunday. With the season on the line, Green Bay’s biggest names are set to take on the Lions. That includes a host of Packers who have been struggling with injuries this season. Tonight’s #DETvsGB inactives list 📋 https://t.co/8ibJ84vYmO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2023 David...
GREEN BAY, WI

