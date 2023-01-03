Read full article on original website
In Florida, gentrification and increased property values follow hurricanes, says new study
After a hurricane, according to a new study, wealthier people tend to sweep into impacted communities, purchasing homes even at the increased purchase price following a storm. The study, "How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida," uses data from county tax assessments, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the real-estate marketplace website Zillow to assess housing-market conditions and population turnover in the Sunshine State from 2000...
Hurricanes Can't Keep the Rich Away. Wealthy Newcomers Continue to Flock to Florida
The hurricane-devastated markets are welcoming a surge of wealthy Florida newcomers, says a recent peer-reviewed study. Long-term demand for Florida real estate has been stable. The average buyer's income has also improved in recent years.
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Development Today
Accel Apartments, 10350 103rd St., contractor is Hillpointe Construction LLC, 68,532 square feet, two new apartment buildings, $4.8 million. Hillwood Condominium Association Inc., 2703 Wood Hill Drive, contractor is Landmark Remodeling Inc., structural modification, $23,321. Industrial. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., 2240 Lane Ave. N., No. 101, contractor is ARCO Design/Build...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Dunnellon resident discusses impact of home sales in area on property taxes
My parents live on the next property and pay $400, yet I paid $1,200 this year. When I asked why, I was told that the property taxes are being determined by the average home sales in the area. The tax office isn’t even evaluating the properties in person – they are just going off home sales, during a down economy and inflation cost.
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
Central Florida economists give advice on how to prepare for possible recession
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Concerns are building that we’re possibly headed toward a recession. WESH 2 spoke with some people in Central Florida on how they are planning and asked some experts for advice. “Some people are ready and some people aren’t. And if you aren’t, you got...
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region
Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
New farmers market offers a variety of local produce
For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
Why is Jacksonville A Hot Market For Real Estate Investing?
Investors are always looking for new hot markets to invest in, and you may be surprised to find out that Jacksonville is a prime city for better risk-adjusted returns on investment with single-family rental homes. Jacksonville, Florida is home to the perfect combination of low home prices, high rental rates, and high property appreciation- making investing here so appealing. According to Redfin data, Jacksonville is considered one of the top 5 hottest real estate markets for investors.
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
Potential tax breaks for homeowners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
