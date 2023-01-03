ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region

Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom

Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council

A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: Rowe’s IGA sold

Grocery founder Rob Rowe says he will continue to run the business for a Caribbean-based holding company. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company bought Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets, which operates seven Jacksonville stores, for $47 million. Massy Holdings Ltd. said it completed the acquisition Dec. 12. Rob Rowe established Rowe’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The outlook for residential real estate in 2023

In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
franchising.com

Grumpy’s Restaurant Reopens Middleburg Location One Year After Shutdown

January 05, 2023 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grumpy’s Restaurant has just reopened its location in Middleburg. Located at 1805 Blanding Boulevard, Suite 107, the Middleburg location reopened its doors to the public on January 2nd, 2023. The Middleburg location, which originally opened in October of 2020, was...
MIDDLEBURG, FL

