Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Accel Apartments, 10350 103rd St., contractor is Hillpointe Construction LLC, 68,532 square feet, two new apartment buildings, $4.8 million. Hillwood Condominium Association Inc., 2703 Wood Hill Drive, contractor is Landmark Remodeling Inc., structural modification, $23,321. Industrial. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., 2240 Lane Ave. N., No. 101, contractor is ARCO Design/Build...
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region
Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
floridapolitics.com
Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council
A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’
Reception among Commissioners was a little better. Call it what you will — a welcome sign, a gateway to the city — but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island.
multihousingnews.com
Fincapital Investments Pays $38M for Jacksonville Asset
The seller acquired the property in 2017 for $14.4 million. Fincapital Investments has acquired Magnolia Point Apartments, a 227-unit multifamily community in Jacksonville Fla., for $37.7 million. The seller was Simplicity Capital, which acquired the asset in 2017 for $14.4 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. NAI Hallmark brokered the deal representing both parties.
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop
Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
First Coast News
Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Top Deals of 2022: Rowe’s IGA sold
Grocery founder Rob Rowe says he will continue to run the business for a Caribbean-based holding company. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company bought Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets, which operates seven Jacksonville stores, for $47 million. Massy Holdings Ltd. said it completed the acquisition Dec. 12. Rob Rowe established Rowe’s...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The outlook for residential real estate in 2023
In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board
Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
Comments / 1