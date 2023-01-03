ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Accel Apartments, 10350 103rd St., contractor is Hillpointe Construction LLC, 68,532 square feet, two new apartment buildings, $4.8 million. Hillwood Condominium Association Inc., 2703 Wood Hill Drive, contractor is Landmark Remodeling Inc., structural modification, $23,321. Industrial. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., 2240 Lane Ave. N., No. 101, contractor is ARCO Design/Build...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region

Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom

Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council

A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Fincapital Investments Pays $38M for Jacksonville Asset

The seller acquired the property in 2017 for $14.4 million. Fincapital Investments has acquired Magnolia Point Apartments, a 227-unit multifamily community in Jacksonville Fla., for $37.7 million. The seller was Simplicity Capital, which acquired the asset in 2017 for $14.4 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. NAI Hallmark brokered the deal representing both parties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

There’s an easier way to get around Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Top Deals of 2022: Rowe’s IGA sold

Grocery founder Rob Rowe says he will continue to run the business for a Caribbean-based holding company. A Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company bought Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets, which operates seven Jacksonville stores, for $47 million. Massy Holdings Ltd. said it completed the acquisition Dec. 12. Rob Rowe established Rowe’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The outlook for residential real estate in 2023

In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
FLORIDA STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board

Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy