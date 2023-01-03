These days, going to the beach this time of year for many involves fossilized shark tooth hunting and little else. Whenever I walk on the beach I am amazed at all of the people walking along slowly, watching their own steps, seeking these tiny marvels of nature. Many different shark tooth finding strategies are in place. Some carry shark tooth “pick up devices” to lift their possible finds up to eye level without stooping. Some people find one spot to focus on, and dig holes there. And at least one enterprising collector I watched was crawling down the beach on his hands and knees, with knee pads and heavy gloves to protect his joints. “You look like an ape-man walking on his knuckles,” I told him, and he laughed in response. But he did look like that! Whatever it takes to find some tiny object with no tangible value is the mantra here now.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO