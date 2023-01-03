Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region
Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Accel Apartments, 10350 103rd St., contractor is Hillpointe Construction LLC, 68,532 square feet, two new apartment buildings, $4.8 million. Hillwood Condominium Association Inc., 2703 Wood Hill Drive, contractor is Landmark Remodeling Inc., structural modification, $23,321. Industrial. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., 2240 Lane Ave. N., No. 101, contractor is ARCO Design/Build...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Why is Jacksonville A Hot Market For Real Estate Investing?
Investors are always looking for new hot markets to invest in, and you may be surprised to find out that Jacksonville is a prime city for better risk-adjusted returns on investment with single-family rental homes. Jacksonville, Florida is home to the perfect combination of low home prices, high rental rates, and high property appreciation- making investing here so appealing. According to Redfin data, Jacksonville is considered one of the top 5 hottest real estate markets for investors.
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board
Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The outlook for residential real estate in 2023
In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
'I haven't made a final decision:' Lakesha Burton files for Jacksonville sheriff's race but says nothing set in stone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could Lakesha Burton be eyeing another run for Jacksonville sheriff?. According to city records, she's filed paperwork to have her name on the March 21 ballot. However, she tells First Coast News that she's still weighing her options and that she hasn't made a final decision.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop's grand opening event is scheduled for March 17.
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
WESH
Tornado watch expires in Marion, Flagler counties
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Marion and Flagler counties, but it expired. The watch was in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
villages-news.com
Maybe you should have bought a house farther from the Florida Turnpike
I don’t understand why Villagers complain about the noise from the Florida Turnpike. When you bought the house how could you ignore the noise in the first place? If the noise was that bad maybe you should have bought farther away from the turnpike. Just my thoughts. Next, you...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
News4Jax.com
Meet Duval County’s baby New Year 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first baby of the year was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. Baptist Health’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3:11 a.m. Mom Kotteeswari and dad Srinivasan had a baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The baby girl has a 6-year-old big...
Jax mayoral race heats up as negative ads hit the airwaves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The race to become Jacksonville’s next mayor has begun and the first attack ad has already been launched. An ad paid for by Republican candidate Daniel Davis’ political action committee hit their airwaves during the holidays attacking Republican candidate and councilmember LeAnna Cumber. [DOWNLOAD:...
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
Human skeletal remains found north of Palatka, Putnam police report
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported human skeletal remains discovered by a resident in a wooded area of Cedar Creek Cutoff Rd. north of Palatka. At this time there is increased law enforcement presence. Putnam County police are asking residents to stay out of the area. There is currently...
