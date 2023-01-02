ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Bengals suspended following scary injury to Damar Hamlin

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
(Update: 9:27 p.m.): The NFL has postponed and called off the contest:

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football has been “temporary suspended.”

That update comes after a scary injury was sustained by Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed to the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance came out for Hamlin, but medical staff was already conducting CPR on him in what turned out to be an extremely scary situation.

Hamlin remained on the ground for more than 10 minutes and finally was taken off the field in the vehicle.

Both head coaches on the field, Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, for the Bills and Bengals respectively, chatted multiple times before decided to send their players to the locker room.

The first announcement was that there was going to be a “five minute warmup” for players to get back to playing until the coaches appeared to decide otherwise.

At that point, many on both sidelines were visibly upset, especially players from Buffalo.

There is no timetable currently given for when the game could possibly be continued. Bills Wire will provide updates as information is made available.

