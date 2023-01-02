NFL statement on Bills' Damar Hamlin: Player is in 'critical condition'

(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:

(Update: 1:58 a.m.): The Bills announced that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals.

The full team statement and details provided can be found below:

Previous coverage:

The National Football League has released a statement updating the ongoing situation involving Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Week 17 Monday Night Football game.

The league states that Hamlin is in critical condition.

Find the full release below: