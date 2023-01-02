ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Bengals contest canceled for night after Damar Hamlin injury requires CPR, ambulance

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
(Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are not going to continue their Week 17 Monday Night Football, as the contest has been canceled.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went down on the field after collapsing.

CPR was administered by the training staff before Hamlin was able to get in an ambulance.

Hamlin was taken to a local hospital after spending more than 10 minutes on the ground.

The game was originally “temporarily suspended” but now has been called off.

Bills Wire will provide any updates as information is made available.

