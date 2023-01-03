Damar Hamlin’s Christmas Toy Drive Fundraiser Surpasses $1 Million In Donations

The entire football world is praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tonight.

Shortly after making a tackle on Bengals' wideout Tee Higgins, Hamlin briefly stood up before collapsing to the turf in the first quarter Monday night.

He left the stadium in an ambulance after receiving CPR and was later transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In the hours since Hamlin's tragic on-field collapse, football fans have discovered a GoFundMe page created by the Bills' safety to support 'The Chasing M's Foundation.'

With an initial goal of just $2,500, Hamlin's community toy drive fundraiser page has now surpassed $1,000,000 in donations.

Hamlin's GoFundMe page, titled 'The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive,' was created on December 14th, 2020.

Here's how the Bills' safety described the fundraiser:

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive. This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need. The time to act is now, as we will be distributing toys on December 22nd from 3:30 to 5:30 PM from Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. If you are not able to contribute monetarily, you can support this initiative in other ways. We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels. Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.



Damar Hamlin

The Chasing M's Foundation

If you'd like to add to Hamlin's fundraiser, you can find his GoFundMe donation page here .

Football fans have left a ton of heartwarming messages on Hamlin's page.

"Our whole family is praying for your continued recovery. Buffalo born & raised. Prayers for Damar," Margaret said.

"Sending prayers to you and your family and the team. Thank you for what you do in your community what a blessing you are. God bless you," Ashleigh says.

"We are praying for you, Damar. Keep fighting. TONIGHT, WE ARE ALL #BILLSMAFIA," Christopher wrote.

Please keep Damar Hamlin in your thoughts tonight as he remains in critical condition.