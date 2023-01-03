EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, the founder of 84 Lumber, has died. Hardy was 100 years old. Hardy’s family said he died on his birthday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment,” 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said in a statement.

EIGHTY FOUR, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO