Zelienople, PA

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants

Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
Joe Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dead at 100

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, the founder of 84 Lumber, has died. Hardy was 100 years old. Hardy’s family said he died on his birthday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment,” 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said in a statement.
EIGHTY FOUR, PA
84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy to mark 100th birthday this weekend

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy turns 100 years old on Saturday. The billionaire has grown 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox, currently serves as owner and president of the company.
Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township

INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
No one injured in Madison house fire

Fire crews were called to a home in Madison early Saturday evening to extinguish a fire on Main Street. The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. Everyone inside the home go out safely, and crews were still working to put out the fire about...
MADISON, PA
Crews battle Washington County fire

ELRAMA, Pa. — A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon. Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far. The call came...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Arnold No. 1 fire department accusing former chief with misuse of funds

Arnold No. 1 fire department is examining its finances after removing its chief and accusing him of misuse of funds, the department’s president said Friday. Brian Gouza was removed as chief effective Dec. 26 and is no longer a member of the fire department, President Al Colelli said. Gouza...
ARNOLD, PA
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
Contractor accused of taking money, not doing the work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local contractor is accused of taking money and never finishing jobs. One family in Hampton is out nearly $2,000, and a family in Bethel Park is out more than $8,000. The victims said all they wanted were some retaining walls, but feel they hit a wall trying to get contractor John Fritzius to show up.Nicolas Nulf paid $1,500 as a deposit and says all he has to show for it is "half a wall and lots of dirt and rock." He's one of two victims who called investigators to report Fritzius, who is now facing several felony...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project

PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS

Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
HOMER CITY, PA

