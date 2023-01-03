Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber initiative brings benefit to small businesses
An initiative organized by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber late last year brought good fortune to area businesses as 2022 came to a close. The initiative, called Ca$hmob, resulted in the busiest two hours that Oil & Vinegar owner Angela McMasters said she had ever had at her store, located at 522 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, on Dec. 13.
Top 24 stories on social media of 2022
As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, but often faded into the background throughout 2022, there were a number of other stories that captured the eye of our readers. In reviewing the top-viewed stories by our digital audience, we saw that our readers were captivated by stories surrounding crime, local sports, crashes, fires and our community.
Truck driver charged in 2021 fatal bus crash on I-79
State police have filed homicide by vehicle charges against a Canadian man who was driving the tractor-trailer involved in a crash with a bus that killed the bus driver and a student in November 2021 on Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township. Charges were filed Thursday against Karandeep Singh, 30,...
Mars students place at debate invitational
Three students of Mars Area School District placed in the North Catholic Speech & Debate Invitational in December 2022. Senior Cole Winstead earned second place and senior Avery Beller took third place in the chambers of congressional debate category. Freshmen Julian Coquelet, Samantha Knieriem and Isabel Radens also competed in congressional debate events.
BBB warns of scams following police chief death, NFL player injury
The tragic death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin have resulted in the creation of scam fundraisers, according to the Better Business Bureau. A Friday news release from the bureau said in the days following this week’s incidents, legitimate fundraisers were...
BC3 basketball teams off to best starts in at least 10 years
With players among national leaders in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots, the Butler County Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams are off to their best starts in at least a decade as they pursue conference championships and beyond. BC3’s women’s team is 11-1 behind All-American Aslyn Pry,...
