Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
Fayette County man charged in death of girlfriend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is charged with homicide after the death of his girlfriend.Amy Jo Craig was in the hospital for several months after allegedly being beaten by Thomas Dean inside his Dunbar home in November 2021.She never recovered from her injuries and died last April.
Homeowner hospitalized after overnight house fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after their house caught fire overnight in Greensburg. The blaze broke out on Jack Street around midnight. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw the back of the house gutted and the windows in the front of the home broke.
Joe Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dead at 100
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, the founder of 84 Lumber, has died. Hardy was 100 years old. Hardy’s family said he died on his birthday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment,” 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said in a statement.
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy to mark 100th birthday this weekend
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy turns 100 years old on Saturday. The billionaire has grown 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox, currently serves as owner and president of the company.
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Penn Hills Police request public's help to locate missing woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Penn Hills Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.Nia Rash has been missing since Dec. 28 and was last seen getting off a bus on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.Authorities said Nia left her home without her medication.Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division for Penn Hills Police at 412-342-1167.
Doctors Warn Of Growing Violence In Health Care Settings
A group of local doctors are asking for the public’s help in curbing violence in health care settings. The Western PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium issued a statement yesterday saying that violence is growing in health care settings—including threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons and harm to providers.
‘He is definitely a hero to me’: Man who rescued bus driver after crash dies from heart attack at 56
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “Just so sad,” said Rick Smail. “I just don’t have any words.”. Smail said he was lost for words when he got a call on Tuesday to let him know his new friend, Kenny Ferree died of a heart attack. “I...
Sold out: Tarentum police was selling blue porch light bulbs to benefit slain Brackenridge police chief's family
The Tarentum Police Department was selling blue porch light bulbs from 6 to 7 Friday to assist the family of the late Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. They sold out 124 blubs within 15 minutes. The bulbs were on sale online and outside of the borough building and police station,...
‘I heard gunfire’: Eyewitness details terrifying moments surrounding McKnight Road shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One day after a shooting caused total chaos on busy McKnight Road, Channel 11 is getting new details on how it all played out. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 1 person shot, another injured after shooting along busy McKnight Road. A driving instructor from Rogers Driving School...
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Beaver County sisters facing dozens of animal neglect, cruelty charges
WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sitting across the lawn on Matilda Street in Beaver County are cages. “I mean I knew there were several over there, but I had no idea there were that many,” said Destiney Tuskey, who lives next door. Humane officers told Channel 11 that in...
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
Brighton Heights man with schizophrenia gets prison term for killing neighbor
In November 2019, Laron Smith was forbidden by airline officials from taking his connecting flight from Chicago to Arizona because of his erratic behavior. Airline employees called Smith’s father in Arizona, as well as his mother in Pittsburgh, and said he’d been acting strangely. Smith, now 26, believed...
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Charges filed in deadly school bus crash on I-79 in Butler County
Charges are filed against a tractor-trailer driver in a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and a school bus driver. That crash happened in November 2021 on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. The bus hit the back of a truck driven by Karandeep Singh. Investigators say there were...
