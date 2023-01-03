ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans City, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Joe Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dead at 100

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, the founder of 84 Lumber, has died. Hardy was 100 years old. Hardy’s family said he died on his birthday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment,” 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said in a statement.
EIGHTY FOUR, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy to mark 100th birthday this weekend

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy turns 100 years old on Saturday. The billionaire has grown 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox, currently serves as owner and president of the company.
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case

Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills Police request public's help to locate missing woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Penn Hills Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.Nia Rash has been missing since Dec. 28 and was last seen getting off a bus on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.Authorities said Nia left her home without her medication.Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division for Penn Hills Police at 412-342-1167.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Doctors Warn Of Growing Violence In Health Care Settings

A group of local doctors are asking for the public’s help in curbing violence in health care settings. The Western PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium issued a statement yesterday saying that violence is growing in health care settings—including threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons and harm to providers.
explore venango

Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
wdadradio.com

BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
DERRY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS

Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV

