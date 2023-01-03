UAH men’s basketball defeats Union, women suffer home loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team held on late to earn the 76-74 win over Union on Monday at home.

CJ Willamson led the Chargers with 18 points while Luke Burnett added 16 points and was 3-of-6 from three as the Chargers improve to 13-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, the UAH struggled against a tough Union squad, as the Bulldogs got the 85-47 win. Olivia Howard and Haelim Adle each led the Chargers with nine points.

Both UAH squads will hit the road to take on Valdosta State on Thursday, with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

