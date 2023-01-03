'It can't happen again': Huggins criticizes Stevenson's behavior after costly technical in Oklahoma State loss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
West Virginia’s offense ice cold in its loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was always viewed as an uphill climb for the Mountaineers, as they entertained the defending national champions in the Kansas Jayhawks, who came to the WVU Coliseum ranked No. 3 in the country. West Virginia’s difficult task became basically impossible, though, when its offense suffered...
WVNews
Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses
Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
WVNews
WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
WVNews
WVU football adds two portal commitments on Sunday
West Virginia bolstered its defensive ranks on Sunday with a pair of transfer commitments. Defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins of Tennessee State and Buffalo defensive back Keyshawn Cobb both announced the Mountaineers as their 2023 destinations. Both positions were identified as spots in which the Mountaineers would be adding transfer players after the signing of the early class in December.
WVNews
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle
Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
WVNews
Taylor County (West Virginia) Magistrate determines probable cause in Hage case
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Friends and family gathered outside Taylor County Magistrate Court to hear the outcome of a probable cause hearing for Brian Scott Hage. Hage, 49, of Grafton, has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after allegedly threatening his then-wife with a handgun in September.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Tiffany J. Linch to Frank G. Mazzie, parcel in Coal District, $105,000.
WVNews
Birth announcements
DUMONT — A son, Dawson Paul Dumont, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born Dec. 27, 2022, at Bridgeport, West Virginia, to Amy Dumont (Davis) and Ryan Dumont of Jane Lew. Maternal grandparents are Steven and Darlene Davis, Jane Lew. Paternal grandparents are Dian and the late Paul Dumont, Barrackville.
Comments / 0