'It can't happen again': Huggins criticizes Stevenson's behavior after costly technical in Oklahoma State loss

West Virginia bolstered its defensive ranks on Sunday with a pair of transfer commitments. Defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins of Tennessee State and Buffalo defensive back Keyshawn Cobb both announced the Mountaineers as their 2023 destinations. Both positions were identified as spots in which the Mountaineers would be adding transfer players after the signing of the early class in December.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO