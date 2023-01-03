Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at South Lake Union apartment

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood on Monday evening.

Seattle Police said they received a call just before 5:30 p.m.

“It’s everybody’s loss; it’s a great person. We lost a great person,” Jamie, a neighbor who knew the victim, said. “People here loved this lady and care about her, you know? I mean, it’s just sad. She’s a beautiful person.”

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said they have a man in custody, and it appears the two knew each other.

“Right now, it appears that they did know each other, but we just don’t know the extent of how they knew each other,” Diaz said.

While a cause of death has not officially been released, Diaz said it was clear she was not shot.

“It appears to be more of a blunt force trauma, but we’re still working through that part of the investigation,” Diaz said.

It was the city’s first homicide of 2023.

Diaz said officers had been dispatched to the Canaday House for a number of reasons before. The building provides low-income housing and social services to the people living there.

“(We’re) out here making sure that we’re doing everything we can on these types of cases, glad that officers were able to take somebody into custody and hopefully, we’ll have closure to this case,” Diaz said.

