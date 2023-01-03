ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting

MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Human trafficking local impact

KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Department of Natural Resources director to step down

The first woman to lead Illinois' Department of Natural Resources has announced that she will step down from the position she's held for nearly four years. IDNR Director Colleen Callahan on Friday announced she will step down as head of the department on Jan. 16. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting Tuesday

PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency

A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start

PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million

LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing. The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State faces toughest road test of the season

PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has said several times this year that it is hard to win games on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers will find out a lot about themselves over the next several days as they begin what will be their toughest road trip of the season in Iowa.
MURRAY, KY

