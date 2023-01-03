Read full article on original website
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
Marshall County Schools works to treat water damage to get students back in classrooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Central Elementary and Benton Elementary schools in Marshall County will not be back in the classroom on Monday. Frigid temperatures last month caused pipes to burst in those buildings, and repairs are taking longer than expected. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says...
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting
MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
Graves County sheriff's deputies, firefighers on scene of vehicle fire
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County sheriff's deputies and firefighters are on the scene of a vehicle fire on West Plains Road. They ask drivers to avoid the area. No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office says.
Human trafficking local impact
Illinois Department of Natural Resources director to step down
The first woman to lead Illinois' Department of Natural Resources has announced that she will step down from the position she's held for nearly four years. IDNR Director Colleen Callahan on Friday announced she will step down as head of the department on Jan. 16. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed...
Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting Tuesday
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Audit shows Ballard County clerk has not properly settled fees for three years, exceeded budget
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer, showing five concerns for noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants, including several repeat findings. Failed to properly account for and accurately report fees and taxes. This was included in last year's...
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency
A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
McCracken County remains focused with 13-0 start
PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season. The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts. Roberts took over the Mustangs this past...
First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing. The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
Murray State faces toughest road test of the season
PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has said several times this year that it is hard to win games on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers will find out a lot about themselves over the next several days as they begin what will be their toughest road trip of the season in Iowa.
Trial date set for Benton man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
BENTON, KY — A trial date has been set for a western Kentucky man accused of assaulting two officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A jury trial for Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9. He's accused of dragging a Washington Metropolitan...
Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting
CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital. According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was...
1/5 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, January 5th.
Juvenile in McCracken detention center charged with assaulting police officer
PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police Post 1 has charged a juvenile detained at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center with assault after he allegedly lifted up a Hopkinsville police detective and slammed the man into the floor. KSP Post 1 says it received a call reporting the alleged assault...
