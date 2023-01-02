Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say
Authorities have finally released key details in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Kohberger, 28, allegedly left behind DNA evidence at the crime scene on a knife sheath and was caught after authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect him to the car seen near the scene at the time of the crime. Kohberger had his first Idaho court appearance Thursday, after agreeing to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was caught. He was arrested on Dec. 30 after a...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
How two Washington State University Campus cops broke Idaho murders case open
Bryan Kohberger was first tied to the Idaho murders two weeks after the slayings because of two Washington State University campus cops who located the suspect's white Hyundai Elantra.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Kaylee Goncalves Injuries Suggest She Was Killer's Target—Ex-FBI Profiler
Police have yet to name a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental house in November.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received DoorDash delivery just moments before murder
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery just moments before she and her three friends were murdered, according to a newly-released police affidavit.
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims
Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
