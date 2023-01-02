ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Rolling Stone

Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say

Authorities have finally released key details in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Kohberger, 28, allegedly left behind DNA evidence at the crime scene on a knife sheath and was caught after authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect him to the car seen near the scene at the time of the crime. Kohberger had his first Idaho court appearance Thursday, after agreeing to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was caught. He was arrested on Dec. 30 after a...
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
The Independent

White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims

Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
