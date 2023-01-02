Authorities have finally released key details in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Kohberger, 28, allegedly left behind DNA evidence at the crime scene on a knife sheath and was caught after authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect him to the car seen near the scene at the time of the crime. Kohberger had his first Idaho court appearance Thursday, after agreeing to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was caught. He was arrested on Dec. 30 after a...

