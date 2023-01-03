The Milwaukee Bucks just lost (badly) to the Washington Wizards. Hopefully, they can avoid a repeat performance tonight. For those of you out of the loop, this 9-second audio clip is Bill Simmons remarking that the Bucks are “a mess” and sharing that he has heard (invented?) rumors surrounding the team, including weird stories about chemistry. The amount of digital ink that was spilled in the last 24 hours will contain all the speculation and conjecture you can choke down, but for the time being we can assume this much: the Bucks are playing poorly, and they are not happy about it.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO