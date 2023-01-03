Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, ColoradoMinha D.Denver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Golden Knights – 1/2/23
The Colorado Avalanche suffered their fourth defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena. A good showing in the first and third periods was not enough, with a costly middle frame being the difference, a period where the Golden Knights scored two unanswered goals.
chatsports.com
Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders
Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?. The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him. I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko. I still like Petey though.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Decision to Golden Knights
Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
chatsports.com
Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak
The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
chatsports.com
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
kalkinemedia.com
Islanders Canucks Hockey
Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin stands on the ice before the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Must Rest Netminder Alexandar Georgiev
The Colorado Avalanche are currently on a four-game losing streak. Injuries continue to hold this team back, but poor play has also played a part in their recent run. One player facing some criticism has been netminder Alexandar Georgiev, but the blame cannot be laid solely on him. The Avs are leaning hard on Georgiev right now, as he’s started the last nine games straight and looks in desperate need of a rest.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Preview: Deja Vu All Over Again
The Milwaukee Bucks just lost (badly) to the Washington Wizards. Hopefully, they can avoid a repeat performance tonight. For those of you out of the loop, this 9-second audio clip is Bill Simmons remarking that the Bucks are “a mess” and sharing that he has heard (invented?) rumors surrounding the team, including weird stories about chemistry. The amount of digital ink that was spilled in the last 24 hours will contain all the speculation and conjecture you can choke down, but for the time being we can assume this much: the Bucks are playing poorly, and they are not happy about it.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Rangers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2023
With their current eleven-game winning streak on the line, the Carolina Hurricanes head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers in the first week of 2023. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed. Sitting on top of...
Max Pacioretty injury report leaves hope for Hurricanes debut vs. Predators
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Pacioretty in an off-season trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, Pacioretty needed surgery in the offseason and has yet to suit up for his new team. That may be changing rather soon, however. Pacioretty could make his Hurricanes debut on Thursday, as they...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for PRIDE Knight on January 5
VEGAS (January 3, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 3, that the team will host PRIDE Knight presented by Taco Bell on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. PT, when the Golden Knights host the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday night, the Golden Knights will...
chatsports.com
No. 15 Arizona falls to No. 2 Stanford to end tough three-game stretch
Sometimes the opening minutes of a game tell the story of the day. Sometimes they are just a false promise. For the Arizona Wildcats, it was a case of the latter as they fell to Stanford 73-57 in a game that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for either team. Both teams...
chatsports.com
Monday Night Football Open Thread: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Hello, good evening and welcome to the last Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 NFL season. As you can see, we’ve got a pretty good matchup in front of us this time. Not only is it a matchup between two top AFC playoff teams, but there’s even stakes! Because the Bills and, to a lesser extent, the Bengals are still in pursuit of the top seed in the playoffs, we probably will see both teams at full strength and not treat this as a glorified preseason game!
Comments / 0