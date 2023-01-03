ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mother still searching for son's killer two years later

Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Detectives have been investigating the murder of 29-year-old DeAndre Houston for the past 730 days. Still, they have no answers for the family. Houston's mother spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta sending an important message to the person who killed her son.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder

ATLANTA - Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward. "We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston. Houston's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bulldogs fans pack airport heading to LA for National Championship

LOS ANGELES, Ga. - Amid the hustle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, red and black seemed to be the color of the day as Georgia Bulldog fans packed up and flew out to cheer on their team in Los Angeles. "Go Dawgs and let's go take this one back...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff

An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe

UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities responding to reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall. FOX 5 has confirmed that multiple units have been dispatched to the mall, located off Ashford Dunwoody Road. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 5 is working to learn...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

70-year-old man fatally struck on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a vehicle killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector. Police said someone reported the collision at around 6:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found an unconscious 70-year-old man, who Atlanta Fire & Rescue pronounced dead...
ATLANTA, GA

