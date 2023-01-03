Read full article on original website
Firefighters dealing with sewage tainted water flowing into Buckhead fire station
ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters working out of a Buckhead firehouse say they have to smell and try to avoid sewage tainted water coming from a drain that's inside the fire station. In the early spring, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took a look at an old Fire Station 26 to highlight...
Atlanta mother still searching for son's killer two years later
Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Detectives have been investigating the murder of 29-year-old DeAndre Houston for the past 730 days. Still, they have no answers for the family. Houston's mother spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta sending an important message to the person who killed her son.
MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder
ATLANTA - Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward. "We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston. Houston's...
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
Bulldogs fans pack airport heading to LA for National Championship
LOS ANGELES, Ga. - Amid the hustle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, red and black seemed to be the color of the day as Georgia Bulldog fans packed up and flew out to cheer on their team in Los Angeles. "Go Dawgs and let's go take this one back...
Murder of Atlanta car salesman remains unsolved two years after his death
ATLANTA - It's been two years since the day someone gunned down 29-year-old Deandre Houston while he was walking to his car from a hookah bar on Luckie Street. There still hasn't been closure for the car salesman's mother Kischa Houston. "I'm really, really wanting his killers to be apprehended,"...
Cereal and Cream goes from food truck to storefront
Cereal and Cream is celebrating its new Grant Park location. Good Day Atlanta tastes one of the signature cereal smoothies.
Body camera video of Atlanta police chasing, arresting carjacking suspects
Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Video courtesy of Atlanta Police Department.
SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff
An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
Shooting at Perimeter Mall injures at least 1 person
Dunwoody police say at least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at Perimeter Mall. Police confirmed at least one person was taken into custody.
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
Authorities responding to reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall. FOX 5 has confirmed that multiple units have been dispatched to the mall, located off Ashford Dunwoody Road. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 5 is working to learn...
70-year-old man fatally struck on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a vehicle killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector. Police said someone reported the collision at around 6:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found an unconscious 70-year-old man, who Atlanta Fire & Rescue pronounced dead...
Suspect wanted in Decatur gas station shooting that wounded father of 5
DECATUR, Ga. - A metro-Atlanta man went to a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday afternoon with his father-in-law to get gas, but he says he left with a bullet in his leg. "It was the worst day of my life," he said. The man asked us not to use his...
Gwinnett County crash involving school bus results in serious injuries, no children on board
GWINNETT COUNTY - The Gwinnett County Police Department said a road in northern Gwinnett County closed Friday morning after a school bus and a pickup truck collided. Police said there were no children on the bus when the crash happened, but the wreck caused serious injures. Police didn't explain who was injured or the extent of those injuries.
Burgers with Buck: Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill and Brewery
The first delicious stop of 2023 went to a Downtown brewpub that claims to be the oldest in Georgia. It's celebrating its 25th anniversary.
