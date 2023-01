Mia_FG J.Sanders 37, 5:17. Drive: 10 plays, 36 yards, 5:31. Key Plays: J.Wilson 11 run on 3rd-and-1; Thompson 11 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-3. Miami 3, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 1:35. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 3:42. Key Plays: Flacco 12 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-9; Flacco 36 pass to G.Wilson; Flacco 6 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-5; Knight 5 run on 3rd-and-14. N.Y. Jets 3, Miami 3.

