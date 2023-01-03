Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
More clouds & seasonable on Monday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Dry today with a quiet week ahead
An area of high pressure building into the Northeast keeps storms away and skies clear today with temperatures topping out in the 30s. A quiet night is expected with mainly clear skies and a southwesterly breeze. On Monday, a coastal storm develops and passes south of the region. Precipitation will miss Maine but we’ll see clouds from the edge of the storm and likely filtered sunshine at times.
WMTW
Seasonable and bright end to the weekend
How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
A brighter day with clouds and some sun
High pressure will build across northern New England through this weekend with a few mountain snow showers and temperatures a bit above normal for early January. Low pressure passes south of the region on Monday bringing some clouds but likely no precipitation. Dry conditions are expected for much of next week with temperatures falling by the second half of the week.
WMTW
Snow arrives midday with a coating likely
A round of light snow is likely across the area on Friday before drier and cooler air filters into the region through the weekend. Another weak low pressure system passes south of the area on Monday with another weak system potentially crossing the region on Wednesday. Get the latest Maine’s...
WMTW
Snow ends this evening
Light snow will come to an end this evening as a weak low pressure system passes east of the region. High pressure will build across northern New England through this weekend with a few mountain snow showers and temperatures a bit above normal for early January. Low pressure passes south of the region on Monday bringing some clouds but likely no precipitation. Dry conditions are expected for much of next week with temperatures falling by the second half of the week.
WMTW
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
WMTW
Snow to impact Maine’s afternoon and evening commute
Areas of black ice this morning starting the day off slippery. Snow moves in this morning and will come down pretty good along the coast during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 30s Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow by this evening. A coating to an inch further from the coast.
WMTW
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow
MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
WMTW
Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrate her second inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Jan. 5, 2023 — Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrated her second inaugurationthe day after she was sworn in, holding a party at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. The event was a celebration of Maine, featuring live music and food from around the state.
Comments / 0