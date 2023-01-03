Light snow will come to an end this evening as a weak low pressure system passes east of the region. High pressure will build across northern New England through this weekend with a few mountain snow showers and temperatures a bit above normal for early January. Low pressure passes south of the region on Monday bringing some clouds but likely no precipitation. Dry conditions are expected for much of next week with temperatures falling by the second half of the week.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO