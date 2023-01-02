Garrity congratulates Congress on passage of ABLE Age Adjustment Act

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and disability advocates across Pennsylvania this week hailed Congress’s passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which will expand ABLE program eligibility to include an estimated 6 million more Americans, including one million veterans, by raising the age limit for onset of a disability from 26 to 46 starting in 2025.

ABLE accounts are a tax-free way to save for disability-related expenses while maintaining means-tested government benefits.

“It’s a great day for people with disabilities not only in Pennsylvania, but those across the country, who will now have the ability to save for the future without jeopardizing benefits they currently rely on,” Treasurer Garrity said. “As a veteran, I’m especially grateful to know that my disabled brothers and sisters in arms, many of whom suffered disabilities after their 26th birthday while defending our great nation, will now have access to ABLE accounts and the tax advantages that come with them.”

The ABLE Age Adjustment Act was introduced by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton. His bill was cosponsored by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, and a corresponding House bill had 17 co-sponsors from Pennsylvania’s 18-member delegation, including U.S. Representatives Brendan Boyle, Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, Madeleine Dean, Michael F. Doyle, Dwight Evans, Brian Fitzpatrick, Chrissy Houlahan, John Joyce, Fred Keller, Mike Kelly, Conor Lamb, Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, Guy Reschenthaler, Mary Gay Scanlon, Lloyd Smucker, Glenn Thompson and Susan Wild.

“I commend Sen. Casey for his dedication to helping people with disabilities live more independently and plan for a secure future for themselves and their families,” Treasurer Garrity said. “And I’m thankful to Sen. Pat Toomey and the overwhelming majority of members in Pennsylvania’s House delegation who signed on as cosponsors.”

Sen. Casey also spearheaded the original ABLE Act of 2014, allowing states to establish ABLE programs to make it possible for people with disabilities to save for the future without losing necessary benefits. Pennsylvania’s ABLE program, PA ABLE, launched in 2017 after being introduced by State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township.

“ABLE has been making a huge difference in the lives of people with disabilities for more than five years,” said Sen. Baker. “Here in Pennsylvania, we have experienced tremendous success, with more than 7,000 individuals saving for their futures by opening PA ABLE accounts. I am encouraged by the actions taken to grow the program so millions of additional people who become disabled further into their adulthood can benefit, including our veterans, victims of vehicle accidents, and others experiencing a serious trauma.”

“The Arc of Pennsylvania is extremely excited for the people who will now be benefit from ABLE accounts,” said Sherri Landis, Executive Director, The Arc of Pennsylvania. “The adjustment will also allow people with disabilities to save additional funds for retirement.”

“This is wonderful news,” said Susan Tachau, Chief Innovation Officer of Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation. “When the ABLE Age Adjustment Act becomes law, millions of newly eligible individuals will be able to save safely, and dream and plan for their future without fear of losing critical government benefits.”

Brandy Burnham, President & CEO, AHEDD, said, “It aligns well with other programs that focus on employment outcomes for working-aged people with disabilities and will allow more people to work and have increased savings. AHEDD has always promoted ABLE programs since its inception and we are so happy access has expanded, making it available to so many more.”

“The PA ABLE program has already helped more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians save more than $77 million in just five years,” Treasurer Garrity said. “And now more of our friends and neighbors will have the opportunity to save.”

PA ABLE allows for up to $16,000 in savings per year (this limit will increase to $17,000 starting on Jan. 1, 2023) and up to $100,000 total without impacting government benefits. Funds are easy to access and may be used for a wide-wide range of disability-related expenses.

State encourages PA Ag businesses to apply

for low-interest economic recovery loans

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week encouraged farmers, small agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and other small businesses and non-profits to apply for low-interest federal loans to help them recover from losses due to excessive heat and draught between June 18 and Sept. 14, of 2022.

Following U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s four disaster declarations for New Jersey counties, USDA Farm Service Agency disaster recovery loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are now available in adjacent Pennsylvania counties Bucks, Delaware, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia and Pike.

Farmers and other agriculture producers are eligible to apply for USDA disaster recovery loans. Nurseries are eligible to apply for SBA loans to recover from drought-related damage. Businesses not eligible for USDA emergency loans may be eligible for SBA loans.

“These vital federal resources can mean the difference between surviving and going under after bouts of increasingly severe weather,” said Sec. Redding.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935% for small businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.

Pa. to honor military service members,

veterans, families at 2023 Farm Show

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, today announced that the departments of Agriculture and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will join forces to host Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“Farmers are the two percent who feed us, and the military are the two percent who keep us safe,” Redding said. “We owe both a tremendous debt of gratitude. That’s why we set aside a day at the PA Farm Show every year to honor our military veterans, putting them in the spotlight with the Army-Navy Cookoff and other special events throughout the day. We especially honor the farmer-veterans who put their skills to work after military service, continuing to serve their communities and country in agriculture. Our hats are off and our hands to our hearts with a sincere thank you to Pennsylvania’s military veterans and their families during Farm Show and every day of the year.”

“We are happy to once again partner with the Department of Agriculture to host a special Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day on January 12,” said Schindler. “I encourage all veterans to stop by the Farm Show, enjoy the many veteran discounts and relish in a day honoring their service to our nation.”

Discounts and special promotions for veterans and active-duty military will be available from select vendors throughout the Farm Show complex.

For more information about the 2023 show, visit farmshow.pa.gov.

Wolf urges low-income households to

enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” said Gov. Wolf “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”

The ACP, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, expands broadband access and helps economically vulnerable families save money. The program provides qualifying low-income households with a discount of up to $30 per month on internet bills as well as a one-time $100 discount towards the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

In order to qualify, a household must meet at least one of the following:

• Income at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Examples: for single member households this amount is $27,180 and for a family of four this amount is $55,500.

• Participation in one of several federal assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or SSI.

• Recipient of a Pell grant in the current calendar year.

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

Interested individuals must complete the following two steps to receive ACP benefits:

• Visit AffordableConnectivity.gov to apply or print out and mail-in a completed application.

• Once an application is approved, individuals must contact their preferred participating internet provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to their bill. Note: some internet providers might also require individuals to complete an application as well.