Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Pick That Howie Mandel Calls One of His Favorite Acts in the History of 'America's Got Talent'

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 2? [POLL]
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” kicked off Monday, January 2 with the first 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country. Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will...
Simon Cowell Says He Leans on Son Eric, 8, for Feedback on AGT Contestants: 'He's His Own Man'
“I’ve got a good idea of what he’s going to be when he’s older,” Cowell said of his 8-year-old son Simon Cowell takes his son's feedback very seriously when it comes to his decisions about talent. "When I watch the shows before they go out, and I'm kind of looking at Eric out of the corner of my eye, going 'Does he like something? Does he not like something?' and annoyingly he's normally right," said the America's Got Talent: All-Stars judge during a recent appearance on the UK...
‘AGT: All-Stars’ judges gobsmacked when Bello Sisters win superfan vote: ‘I would have never guessed that’
The first episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” left the judges gobsmacked when the results of the superfan vote were revealed. Instead of fan-favorite ventriloquist Terry Fator advancing to the finale, he was eliminated in favor of acrobats Bello Sister. “I would have never guessed that,” Howie Mandel told fellow “AGT: All-Stars” judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum after the winning results were announced on the January 2 premiere. “You’ve just beaten the best of the best — congratulations,” Simon told the Italian-German acrobatic siblings after Terry Fator walked off the stage. The trio will next appear in the finale, where...
Howie Mandel calls Tacoma singer ‘the best male vocalist ever’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Despite the praise, Jimmie Herrod failed to advance to the finals.
‘Ellen’ producer warned Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, staff to not ‘keep in pain’ in eerie video
An eerie video has surfaced of a former executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” standing in front of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss — who was found Tuesday after he died by suicide — and telling the show’s crew, “Don’t keep in the pain,” as the talk show wrapped last spring. “Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone,” then-EP Andy Lassner is seen urging gathered workers in the haunting clip, posted to Instagram Wednesday by Johanna Fuentes, a former senior communications executive at Warner Bros. The short video shows Lassner in front of Boss and...
Simon Cowell disses Sethward ahead of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere: ‘I don’t like him’ [WATCH]
The series premiere of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is still days away, but the drama is already starting. In a promo video for the new season (watch above), judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews are talking about some of the 60 contestants that will compete on the spin-off series, and Simon overtly disses fan-favorite act Sethward. “Number one, I don’t like him,” the grumpy British judge declares. “Secondly, he’s not a fan favorite.” The others pipe in that they “love” the novelty comedian who always dresses up in extravagant animal costumes. Where do...
Light Balance Kids AGT All-Stars 2023 Golden Buzzer Audition “Move Your Feet”, Season 1
Age: 11-13 Act: Light-Up Dance Group. Result: Golden Buzzer – Advanced to Grand Finals. Light Balance Kids AGT All-Stars 2023 Golden Buzzer Audition “Move Your Feet” Junior Senior, Season 1, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1. Light Balance Kids “Move Your Feet” AGT All-Stars Audition...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Episode 2 free live stream: How to watch AGT online without cable
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is airing the second episode of its first season on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. The competitive talent show is hosted by Terry Crews, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel all returning once again to serve as judges. Here’s the information...
‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
Get to Know Alan Silva, The Fearless Aerialist Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’
Alan Silva is not like any ordinary aerialist, he is unique in the fact that he’s less than four feet tall. Despite the small stature, Silva has big dreams of being successful with the possibility of winning America’s Got Talent All Stars. Alan Silva is a Talented Aerialist.
She’s Got Talent! See Supermodel and ‘AGT’ Judge Heidi Klum’s Staggering Net Worth
A mom, a model and a millionaire! Heidi Klum has made herself a household name from her days as a supermodel and hit TV show hosting gigs, and it’s all accumulated into a very hefty net worth. Read on to find out how much the German-born model makes, where her money comes from and what her impressive net worth is now.
SIGHTING: Doja Cat Visits ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
Recently, internationally-renowned rapper and singer Doja Cat was spotted in attendance at Las Vegas’ favorite production ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. She was mesmerized by the show’s jaw-dropping acts and adults-only comedy. After the show, Doja posed with the cast for a commemorative photo and enjoyed drinks in the courtyard for the Garden Party.
‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Releases New Single ‘Hello World’ Ahead of ‘All-Stars’
America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has a new single out called “Hello World,” featuring Colin Hay. The song was released on Monday, the same day that AGT: All-Stars is premiering. Lee will be competing on the spin-off show. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Releases New...
‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’ Judge Penn Jillette Says ‘AGT’ Star Piff the Magic Dragon Is The Best Hunk Ever
Television personality Penn Jillette recently praised America’s Got Talent standout Piff the Magic Dragon for his magical abilities. He also revealed how their show Fool Us became a way for Piff to get popular in AGT. Penn Jillette Says Piff The Magic Dragon is One of AGT’s Best.
