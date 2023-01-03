Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes

Read full article on original website
Related
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Massive deer that traveled South, swam a mile across Mississippi River, killed by hunter
A Mississippi deer hunter bagged what is likely the most famous buck in the state. Buck No. 140 crossed the Mississippi River four times.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold Texas will get
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
Comments / 0