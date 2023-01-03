ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arizona Sports

Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

LA Kings To Honor Defenseman Alex Edler Tonight In Pregame Ceremony

Alex Edler, who this past Saturday played in his 1,000th regular season NHL game, will be honored tonight prior to the Kings-Dallas Stars game at Crypto.com Arena. The on-ice ceremony, which recognizes an official NHL Milestone, will begin at 7 p.m. The game will begin after the conclusion of the ceremony, which is hosted by Nick Nickson.
LOS ANGELES, CA

