Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Emotions run high in Buffalo as Hamlin speaks with Bills ahead of Patriots game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A rollercoaster week of emotions reached a new high Friday when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin spoke to his teammates via video Friday as he continues to recover from cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game. What sent the Bills' emotions over the top was...
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Video above: Doctors give update on Damar Hamlin's condition. It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Doctors who work with Patriots hope Hamlin’s story inspires more people to learn CPR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Teams of trained first responders and readily available equipment dramatically improve the odds of survival when someone suffers a cardiac emergency during an NFL game at Gillette Stadium, but doctors say the survival rates are much lower at home. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is now...
