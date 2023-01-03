ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCVB

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

Video above: Doctors give update on Damar Hamlin's condition. It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY

