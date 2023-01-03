Read full article on original website
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Ground Groove
Maral’s music doubles as a means of fantastic transport. Soldered together from elements of dub, industrial, and anarcho-punk, it reflects both 1970s Jamaica and 1980s London, but the Los Angeles musician’s work draws most of its spiritual sustenance from Iran. For a decade now, Maral has been assembling a library of samples of Iranian folk, classical, and pop music. Her source material has come from far and wide: specialty record stores in L.A.’s Persian Square; her parents’ cassette collections; and trips to the homeland itself. From her childhood until her early twenties, the Virginia native regularly visited Iran with her family, soaking up the language, culture, and music. In the early 2010s, DJing around L.A., she began layering those samples over blown-out beats inspired by moombahton and Jersey club. By her landmark 2018 mixtape Voices From the Land of Iran, her style had crystallized, and she continued to develop it across wide-ranging mixes and original productions. She likened her debut album, 2019’s Mahur Club, to the memory of a trip overseas: “I wanted the release to feel like you are in a taxi in Iran with the windows down and the taxi driver is playing an old cassette and the sounds from outside are mixing in to create a whole new song.”
Mount Eerie Shares New Song “Huge Fire”: Listen
Mount Eerie has released a new song titled “Huge Fire.” It’s part of Colors, a 20th anniversary compilation album from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. Phil Elverum’s track is the final song on the record, with other contributions by Lou Barlow, Jason Lytle, Quasi, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, and more appearing before it. According to the liner notes, Elverum wrote and produced “Huge Fire” last month. Give it a listen below.
Keep It Lit
Almost two decades into their career, an artist might get the itch to reinvent themselves with an alter ego, a genre left turn, or a drastic makeover. Not Kamaiyah. On her second EP this year, the Oakland rapper cruises on the synthy ’90s R&B sound she’s fine-tuned from the tender age of 9. Why mess with a classic recipe? “This some real Maxwell Park, uptown Bay boy Bay girl shit,” she announces in the opener. Kamaiyah has flirted with mainstream status in recent years, ultimately opting for timeless old-school production over the latest stylistic craze. Thematically Keep It Lit is reminiscent of her 2016 debut, the dynamic hometown tribute A Good Night in the Ghetto, if it were edited to fit a Sunday morning radio hour.
4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: MIKE, Weezer, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, and EPs from MIKE, Weezer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Sauce Walka. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Foo Fighters to Return “Soon” Without Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have released a statement confirming that the band will continue without their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at 50 in Bogotá, Colombia. The statement posted to the band’s Twitter account read: “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.” Check out the full statement here.
The Incandescent Hope of Special Interest’s Dance-Punk Anthems
When I meet the members of Special Interest in Greenpoint, Brooklyn one perfect fall day, we exchange scuffed sneakers for tastefully minimal grip socks, down a round of neon blue herbal tinctures, and step into individual sensory deprivation tanks. They’re at the spa to relax and reset, seeking the concentrated thrill of temporary oblivion. Ensconced in separate tanks of saltwater, we cease to be a band and a writer on the job; perhaps we cease to be at all. Inside, there’s pink lights and Icelandic ambient selections, and after a few minutes, I turn them off and just float, drifting, pointless, like a compass needle in space.
King Krule, Jadasea, and Pretty V Share New EP as Aqrxvst: Listen
Archy Marshall (aka King Krule), UK rapper Jadasea, and Pretty V have shared a new EP as Aqrxvst. The three-track project, Aqrxvst Is the Band’s Name, was recorded last year—it’s the new group’s debut release. Check it out below. In November, Marshall shared a remix of...
Kate Bush Reflects on Nursing Strikes and the Queen’s Death in Christmas Message
In her annual Christmas message, Kate Bush has expressed support for striking nurses in the United Kinggdom, lamented Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the Ukraine war, and furthered her (already quite extensive) celebration of Netflix’s Stranger Things. “It’s a bombardment—the horrific war in Ukraine, the famines, the droughts, the floods… and we lost our Queen,” she wrote. “Many of my friends were surprised at how upset they were at her death especially as we aren’t royalists, but I think her passing became a focus for grief, for unexpressed loss that so many people had felt during the pandemic.”
Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow Share Video for New Song “Gato de Noche”: Watch
Ñengo Flow has reconnected with Bad Bunny for the new song “Gato de Noche.” The track is It’s produced by Foreign Teck and Smash David. Find the video for the song below. Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow memorably connected in 2020 for “Safaera,” from the former...
Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
Christmas came early this year for the Gizzhive. Beyond embarking on their first North American tour since the pandemic began, the ever-industrious King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard gifted their faithful with three new records released over the course of four weeks this past October. These arrive a mere six months after the band’s most recent double album, which followed hot on the heels of another record, bringing their grand total of 2022 albums to five, matching the feat they first pulled off in 2017. At this point, being a King Gizzard fan is pretty much a full-time job.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
Mariah the Scientist Shares New Song “Christmas in Toronto”: Listen
Mariah the Scientist has gotten into the holiday spirit with the new song “Christmas in Toronto.” It follows her October single “Bout Mine.” Listen to the new track below. Mariah the Scientist released her latest full-length, Ry Ry World, last year. She followed the project with...
The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022)
Some live albums arrive in the thick of a band’s imperial phase and feel like a victory lap. Others are transparent cash-ins (you know who you are). The best ones serve as historic artifacts, commemorating a gig of rare significance: a star-studded farewell concert, say, or an extraordinary songwriter exorcising private grief in a public forum.
Watch CEO Trayle’s New Video for “Alter Ego 2”
Atlanta rapper CEO Trayle has shared another new music video, this time for his HH5 cut “Alter Ego 2.” In the clip, the rapper sits across the table from an alternate version of himself as he endures a mental tug-of-war about which direction he should steer his life: better his life through music, or return to hustling in the streets. It’s directed by AZae Production. Watch the video below.
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Five Easy Hot Dogs
Mac DeMarco has announced a new album of instrumentals recorded on a 2022 road trip. He made Five Easy Hot Dogs during a jaunt from his Los Angeles hometown to a cabin in Utah, which he conceived as “kind of like being on tour, except there weren’t any shows, and [he’d] just be burning money.” The song titles correspond to the cities where they were made, and it arrives on January 20, with vinyl editions following on May 12. Check out the tracklist below.
Skee Mask Releases New Album B: Listen
Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Skee Mask released a compilation of previously unreleased songs recorded between 2017 and 2020. “Fuck it, new Bandcamp drop at midnight 🚨🎧,” tweeted the German producer, who continues to boycott Spotify, by way of announcement. Listen to B below. The new set follows March compilation A, from which he pledged the first $10,000 of proceeds to humanitarian relief operations, including in Ukraine. Like that record, B is presented unmastered as a name-your-price download.
Watch MIKE’s New “No Curse Lifted (Rivers of Love)” Video
MIKE’s latest album, Beware of the Monkey, is out today (December 21), and the New York–based rapper and producer has shared a new video to coincide with its release. Directed by frequent collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa, the “No Curse Lifted (Rivers of Love)” visual follows MIKE as he enters a bright-lit photo studio by car and raps over the beat, as a stylist hands him clothes to try on and another person uses a money-counting machine. Watch it happen below.
Full Moon Mystery Garden
Like his friends and collaborators in GothBoiClique—the emo-rap iconoclasts who counted Lil Peep as a member—Wicca Phase Springs Eternal has never been afraid of the dark. The singer-songwriter born Adam McIlwee fills his songs with shredded self-loathing and grim atmospheres, elements no doubt informed by his past membership in the openhearted emo band Tigers Jaw. But Wicca Phase’s music has always been a little more opaque and otherworldly than his peers’. The feelings are raw, but his songs aren’t didactic—he wants you to lean in close, to get lost in the mystery.
Listen to Robinsito RD’s “Kitipo Po”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you think that regional rap scenes move fast, I guarantee you dembow moves faster; new dembowseros are constantly being lauded as the hottest thing. In the last quarter of 2022, I really gravitated to new hot acts like Angel Dior and Flow 28, who have explosive, high-pitched deliveries and enough madcap flow switches to make Young Thug jealous. Robinsito RD’s “Kitipo Po” isn’t exactly the mindfuck that is Dior’s DJ Scuff appearance, but he’s got this mesmerizing bent to his singsongy flow. The way his voice curls and unwinds reminds me a lot of the reggae songs I heard while I was growing up in 2000s New York. The blistering pace and rhythmic handclaps push it beyond that familiarity; slow down for a moment and take it in.
