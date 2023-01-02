ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox61.com

Drought over for state

HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Transgender Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
fox61.com

UConn's Caroline Ducharme out with injury, will miss at least 2 games

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women’s basketball team has lost another player due to injury. Sophomore guard Carolina Ducharme will not travel with the team for the Huskies’ two-game road trip to Butler and Xavier after sustaining an injury at practice on Monday, the school announced. The...
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy