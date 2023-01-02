Read full article on original website
Related
fox61.com
Drought over for state
HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Midday - January 3, 2023
Our warm stretch of weather continues. So with unsettled weather moving in, that means several chances for RAIN this week.
fox61.com
Transgender Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
fox61.com
Connecticut customers hope to get lucky with Mega Millions lottery
The winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3 were 25-29-33-41-44 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 4X.
fox61.com
Kevin Bacon performs at Gov. Lamont's Inaugural Ball
Ned Lamont won re-election in November and was sworn in on Wednesday. On Wednesday night he celebrated with his family, friends, and constituents.
fox61.com
UConn's Caroline Ducharme out with injury, will miss at least 2 games
STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women’s basketball team has lost another player due to injury. Sophomore guard Carolina Ducharme will not travel with the team for the Huskies’ two-game road trip to Butler and Xavier after sustaining an injury at practice on Monday, the school announced. The...
fox61.com
‘I need a little more time’: UConn’s Geno Auriemma to miss second-straight game due to illness
STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second game in a row - and forth overall - due to an ongoing illness. The school announced that Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday night and will rejoin the team at a later date.
Comments / 0