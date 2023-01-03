BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO