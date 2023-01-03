Read full article on original website
Bryan ISD talks priorities ahead of Texas Legislative session
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, lawmakers in Texas will convene in Austin to begin the 88th Texas Legislature. While there, local school districts will encourage representatives to support decisions focused on education. Bryan ISD touts a slogan, “Children First, Always.” When the school board makes decisions on what they...
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope. BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later. Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says...
Fire engulfs trailer home in Benchley, sheriff’s office investigating
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer home fire in Benchley that happened Friday afternoon. According to the Hearne Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the call on Russell Lane to find the trailer home fully engulfed. No one was living there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Bryan Fire Department honoring fallen firefighters with limited memorial merchandise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is honoring two of their fallen firefighters that were killed in the line of duty. Lieutenant Greg Pickard and Lieutenant Eric Wallace passed away in a fire at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Shirts and other merchandise made by the department to...
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
College Station host innagural Fit Fest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a new year comes new fitness goals, and the city of College Station wants to help the community start 2023 strong. The inaugural “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fit Fest” was held on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The Lincoln...
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The family of Sofia Vera sat down with Fox 7 in Austin after her boyfriend and the man accused of murdering her, crashed in Navasota during a police pursuit. 22-year-old Raul Caballero is accused of killing Sofia and leaving her body on the side of...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6. Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road...
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
Broken water main prompts closure of College Main & Church Ave intersection
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Crews from College Station Utilities are currently on site of a water main break at the intersection of College Main & Church Avenue. Eastbound Church is closed at Second St. and westbound Church St. is closed at Tauber St. so crews can make the necessary repairs.
Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
Highlights: Bryan edges Midway in district home opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan posted a 44-41 victory over Midway in the Vikings district home opener at Viking Gym. The game was tied at 24 at the break and tied at 38 going into the fourth. The Vikings outscored Midway 6-3 in the fourth securing the win.
Spa owner shares at-home skincare options to increase self-care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Institute of Mental Health reported that taking time to prioritize self-care helps lower stress and increase energy. Although people may think they have to buy a lot of products or treatments to achieve self-care, the owner of the White Elm Day Spa, Hanna Hayes Hart, said there are multiple things you can do inexpensively at home.
Bryan church holds special mass honoring Pope Benedict XVI
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan held a special mass Thursday evening to honor and remember Pope Benedict XVI. This mass is called a requiem or funeral mass. This program used the same readings and similar prayers as the funeral for Benedict that happened Thursday in Rome.
