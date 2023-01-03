ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Utah man who wanted alcohol after hours stabbed bouncer escorting him out, charges say

MILLCREEK — A West Jordan man was charged Wednesday with stabbing a bouncer who was escorting him out of a bar because he was upset that he couldn't get more alcohol. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; carrying a weapon while under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Shake your tail feathers: National Bird Day is Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Our feathered friends are all around us: backyards, city parks, hanging out in the trees at campgrounds, and especially inhabiting the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Utah's saline lake provides a refuge for millions of migratory birds, including more than 300 species, and is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks, 62, was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday, and police...
PROVO, UT
Police arrest man in shooting death at West Valley apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex was arrested Tuesday night. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Upshaw is accused of shooting...
OGDEN, UT
Utes receiver coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from program

SALT LAKE CITY — After two seasons as Utah's wide receiver coach, Chad Bumphis announced on Twitter on Wednesday his departure from the program. "Ute Nation, thank you! I can't say enough great things about this city, the fans, and university!" Bumphis said. "Thank you for welcoming me back and treating me like family!"
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU completes defensive coaching staff with linebackers coach Justin Ena

PROVO — Jay Hill's defensive staff at BYU is complete. The Cougars announced the hiring of assistant coach Justin Ena on Monday afternoon, finalizing the coaches that will join the former Weber State coach in his first season running BYU's defense beginning with the 2023 season. Ena joins a...
PROVO, UT
Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'

FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
LAYTON, UT

