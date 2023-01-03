Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
ksl.com
Employee killed in chairlift accident at Park City Mountain resort
PARK CITY — A tree fell on a Park City Mountain resort ski lift line Monday, killing a resort employee. The tree fell about 10:45 a.m. on the line of the Short Cut chairlift, Sara Huey, senior manager of communications, said in a statement. The employee was on duty...
ksl.com
Wasatch Search and Rescue helps 21-year-old man severely injured in snowmobile crash
HEBER CITY — It took about 4½ hours for Wasatch County Search and Rescue volunteers to rescue a severely injured 21-year-old man near Currant Creek Peak on Wednesday. According to a Facebook statement, an alert was sent through a Garmin Inreach Personal Locator with an SOS for the injured snowmobiler.
ksl.com
Utah man who wanted alcohol after hours stabbed bouncer escorting him out, charges say
MILLCREEK — A West Jordan man was charged Wednesday with stabbing a bouncer who was escorting him out of a bar because he was upset that he couldn't get more alcohol. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; carrying a weapon while under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Shake your tail feathers: National Bird Day is Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — Our feathered friends are all around us: backyards, city parks, hanging out in the trees at campgrounds, and especially inhabiting the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Utah's saline lake provides a refuge for millions of migratory birds, including more than 300 species, and is...
ksl.com
Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunken driver crashes car through building
KEARNS — A suspected drunken driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children's community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
ksl.com
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks, 62, was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday, and police...
ksl.com
Clinton residents find fences knocked down after UDOT plows pass through
CLINTON — A few Clinton neighbors got an unfortunate New Year's surprise from the snowstorm after they said Utah Department of Transportation plows tried to clear the snow just outside their neighborhood. Residents in the area said they're used to noise from 2000 West, which is a very busy...
ksl.com
Police arrest man in shooting death at West Valley apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man suspected of shooting and killing an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex was arrested Tuesday night. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice. Upshaw is accused of shooting...
ksl.com
Utes receiver coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from program
SALT LAKE CITY — After two seasons as Utah's wide receiver coach, Chad Bumphis announced on Twitter on Wednesday his departure from the program. "Ute Nation, thank you! I can't say enough great things about this city, the fans, and university!" Bumphis said. "Thank you for welcoming me back and treating me like family!"
ksl.com
4-year-old taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Little America Hotel pool
SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the child nearly drowned in a pool at the Little America Hotel. Dan Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started performing CPR. When emergency...
ksl.com
Charges: Stranger grabbed young girl at wedding reception and took her to a dark room
TAYLORSVILLE — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a Kearns man accused of taking a girl at a wedding reception into a dark room before the girl was able to break free and get help. Aaron Scott Wensel, 27, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
ksl.com
'Belligerent' patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. Unified...
ksl.com
BYU completes defensive coaching staff with linebackers coach Justin Ena
PROVO — Jay Hill's defensive staff at BYU is complete. The Cougars announced the hiring of assistant coach Justin Ena on Monday afternoon, finalizing the coaches that will join the former Weber State coach in his first season running BYU's defense beginning with the 2023 season. Ena joins a...
ksl.com
Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'
FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
Comments / 0