Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Fire engulfs trailer home in Benchley, sheriff’s office investigating
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer home fire in Benchley that happened Friday afternoon. According to the Hearne Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the call on Russell Lane to find the trailer home fully engulfed. No one was living there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
Austin PD investigating after woman found dead inside vehicle Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday night. APD received a call around 8:40 p.m. reporting shots fired and a car crash in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane. That's in South Austin. APD arrived at the scene and...
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
Two men charged after allegedly dumping nearly a ton of tires in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested in Bastrop County this week and charged with illegal tire dumping. Charles Gilley and Justin Davis reportedly dumped nearly a ton of tires in Cedar Creek without permission from the owner. The owner told Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputies she was...
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
CBS Austin
Off-duty firefighter extinguishes fire while attending church service in NW Austin
An off-duty Cedar Park firefighter was attending service at Hill Country Bible Church Sunday morning when a fire broke out. Video shot by CBS Austin showed smoke coming down from the lighting on the ceiling. The incident happened at 12124 North FM 620 around 11:43 a.m. ALSO | Motorcyclist critically...
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
kwhi.com
BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT
A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
Charges filed against man accused of burglarizing 2 AISD schools over winter break
Court documents filed Thursday said a man was arrested by Austin ISD Campus Police in connection to two burglaries at district elementary schools Jan. 1 and 3.
KBTX.com
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
KLTV
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
News Channel 25
Murder or Self-Defense? Killeen man accused of shooting police officer
KILLEEN, Texas — Marvin Guy, a Bell county resident, has spent the last eight years in the county jail on a $4 million bond, waiting for his day in court. He's accused of shooting Det. Charles D. Dinwiddie, the SWAT leader who directed the raid on Guy’s apartment in 2014.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene. Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings...
Comments / 1