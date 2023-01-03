ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KBTX.com

Fire engulfs trailer home in Benchley, sheriff’s office investigating

BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer home fire in Benchley that happened Friday afternoon. According to the Hearne Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the call on Russell Lane to find the trailer home fully engulfed. No one was living there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
BRYAN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning shooting reported in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
BRYAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT

A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLTV

Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy